 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit rises 20% to Rs 2616 crore, volume growth at 4%

Moneycontrol News
Oct 21, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

Standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 14,869 crore, an increase of 16 percent from a year ago

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on October 21 declared an 20 percent year on year rise in standalone profit after tax at Rs 2,616 crore for the September quarter. In the same quarter last year, net profit stood at Rs 2,187 crore.

Sequentially, net profit grew 14 percent from Rs 2,289 crore in the June quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 14,751 crore, an increase of 16 percent from a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at Rs 3,377 crore, growing 8 percent from Rs 3,132 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA margin declined 180 basis points YoY to 23.3 percent.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #FMCG #Hindustan Unilever #HUL #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2022 05:05 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.