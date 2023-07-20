English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jul 20, 2023 / 10:27 am

    Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Volume growth expected to top 5%, margin seen higher by 55 bps YoY

    HUL Q1 Results LIVE Updates: India's largest FMCG company HUL could benefit from price cuts in some segments and fall in palm oil prices during the April-June quarter, thus helping the margins rise year-on-year. Analysts would be closely tracking the commentary by Rohit Jawa, who took over as the new CEO last month.

    HUL Q1 Results LIVE Updates: On July 20, Hindustan Unilever is expected to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024, covering the period from April to June. The company is anticipated to report a net profit of Rs 2,581 crore, representing a 13.6 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year and a 5.2 percent rise over the previous quarter

    • Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Volume growth expected to top 5%, margin seen higher by 55 bps YoY
      The expected revenue for the first quarter is Rs 15,477 crore, indicating a growth of 9.1 percent year-on-year and 4.6 percent sequentially.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 20, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

      Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results LIVE Updates: FMCG Giant's Q1FY Performance

      Strong bottomline growth and revenue surge, but analysts predict "moderation" in home care and beauty segments due to price cuts. Foods and refreshments outlook divided, ice-cream and tea may face challenges.

    • July 20, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Some key monitorable for investors in Hindustan Unilever's Q1FY24 earnings:


      - Demand outlook comparison between rural and urban markets.
      - Assessment of competitive intensity in the FMCG sector.
      - Performance numbers for out-of-home (OOH) and discretionary product categories.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 20, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

      Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results LIVE Updates: FMCG Giant's Q1FY Performance

      The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant is expected to achieve a robust performance in the first quarter of this fiscal year, with a projected 13.6 percent year-on-year rise and a 5.2 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in bottomline figures. Additionally, the company's revenue is estimated to be Rs 15,477 crore, showing a likely growth of 9.1 percent over the previous year and 4.6 percent over the last quarter.

    • July 20, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

      Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results LIVE Updates: What analysts are saying

      Kotak Institutional Equities expects growth to moderate in the homecare and beauty and personal care segments to 12 percent and 8.5 percent because of price cuts taken in the laundry and soaps portfolio, the domestic brokerage firm said in its Q1FY24 preview.

    • July 20, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Results Preview

      Thecompany's Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margin for Q1FY24 is predicted to be 23.48 percent, a 55 basis point increase from the same quarter in the previous year. However, it is expected to marginally decrease by 1 basis point compared to the last quarter.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market