Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Volume growth expected to top 5%, margin seen higher by 55 bps YoY

Jul 20, 2023 / 10:27 am

HUL Q1 Results LIVE Updates: On July 20, Hindustan Unilever is expected to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024, covering the period from April to June. The company is anticipated to report a net profit of Rs 2,581 crore, representing a 13.6 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year and a 5.2 percent rise over the previous quarter