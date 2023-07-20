Hindustan Unilever Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Volume growth expected to top 5%, margin seen higher by 55 bps YoY

Strong bottomline growth and revenue surge, but analysts predict "moderation" in home care and beauty segments due to price cuts. Foods and refreshments outlook divided, ice-cream and tea may face challenges.
HUL Q1 Results LIVE Updates: On July 20, Hindustan Unilever is expected to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024, covering the period from April to June. The company is anticipated to report a net profit of Rs 2,581 crore, representing a 13.6 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year and a 5.2 percent rise over the previous quarter
Strong bottomline growth and revenue surge, but analysts predict "moderation" in home care and beauty segments due to price cuts. Foods and refreshments outlook divided, ice-cream and tea may face challenges.
- Demand outlook comparison between rural and urban markets.
- Assessment of competitive intensity in the FMCG sector.
- Performance numbers for out-of-home (OOH) and discretionary product categories.
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant is expected to achieve a robust performance in the first quarter of this fiscal year, with a projected 13.6 percent year-on-year rise and a 5.2 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in bottomline figures. Additionally, the company's revenue is estimated to be Rs 15,477 crore, showing a likely growth of 9.1 percent over the previous year and 4.6 percent over the last quarter.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects growth to moderate in the homecare and beauty and personal care segments to 12 percent and 8.5 percent because of price cuts taken in the laundry and soaps portfolio, the domestic brokerage firm said in its Q1FY24 preview.
Thecompany's Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margin for Q1FY24 is predicted to be 23.48 percent, a 55 basis point increase from the same quarter in the previous year. However, it is expected to marginally decrease by 1 basis point compared to the last quarter.