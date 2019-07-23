Hindustan Unilever Q1 profit jumps 14% to Rs 1,755 crore on better volume growth

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has on July 23 reported 14.8 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,755 crore on the back of better volume growth.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 1,529 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue of the company rose 6.6 percent at Rs 10,114 crore against Rs 9,487 crore. The company has reported domestic volume growth at 5 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 18 percent at Rs 2,647 crore, while margin was at 26.2 percent.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of the company said, "Against the backdrop of moderate market growth, HUL has delivered a resilient performance driven by the expansion of our consumer franchise, improvement in portfolio mix and sustained growth in margins."

Reported EBITDA improvement was 250 bps (150 bps on comparable basis after adjusting for accounting impact of Ind AS 116 on leases).

Foods and refreshment delivered a steady performance, while beverages witnessed a reasonable quarter driven by consistent strategy across brands and markets.

Within beauty and personal care, personal products performance was steady while personal wash witnessed a muted delivery, particularly, in the popular segment.

"We continue to make good progress on our strategic initiatives to make sustainable living common place and build a business which is purpose-led and future-fit," Mehta added.

Hindustan Unilever ended at Rs 1,693.20, up Rs 14.45, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.