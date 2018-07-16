Hindustan Unilever domestic volume meets target: Here are 5 key takeaways from Q1 earnings

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever started off the financial year 2018-09 on a mixed note as profit and domestic volume growth and profit met analyst expectations while profit missed estimates.

The stock has touched fresh record high of Rs 1,779 intraday on Monday ahead of earnings announced after market hours.

The share price rallied 23 percent during the quarter ended June and shot up 30 percent in 2018 so far, on top of 65 percent gains in previous year. In fact, it more than doubled since 2017 on hope of rural growth and normal monsoon.

The overall growth was also partly due to low base in year-ago.

Here are five key takeaways from April-June quarter earnings:

Profit

The company said profit on standalone basis grew by 19.2 percent to Rs 1,529 crore for the quarter ended June, backed by domestic volume growth and operational performance.

Profit in same period last year was Rs 1,283 crore. Analysts estimates for the profit were at around Rs 1,535 crore.

Revenue

Revenue from operations increased 11.2 percent to Rs 9,487 crore in Q1FY18 compared to Rs 8,529 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Analysts estimated revenue at around Rs 6,700 crore.

"We have delivered another strong performance in the quarter, with double digit volume growth across all three divisions and further improvement in margins," Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director said in a statement.

He feels crude volatility and currency led inflation are key risks going ahead. "We will continue to manage business dynamically while driving operational efficiencies."

Operational Performance

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) surged 20.6 percent to Rs 2,251 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 1,866 crore in same period last year and margin improved by 183 basis points to 23.73 percent.

HUL said cost of goods sold were lower on account of mix, judicious pricing and a strong saving program, but advertising and promotions were stepped up to support innovations, activations and respond to competitive actions in the market place.

Volume Growth

Domestic volume growth was in line with Street estimates, reporting at 12 percent in Q1 against 11 percent in previous quarter and zero percent in year-ago.

Segment Growth

Home care business grew by 3.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,146 crore in Q1 with its EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) rising a whopping 34.4 percent at Rs 602 crore, with key brands delivering double digit growth, the company said in its filing.

Beauty & personal care segment registered 0.9 percent growth year-on-year at Rs 4,407 crore with EBIT growing 7.7 percent.

Commenting on beauty and personal care business, the company said, "Skin care registered strong double digit growth on the back of Fair & Lovely and Pond's performance while Hair Care witnessed another double digit growth quarter, led by the premium portfolio and continued robust performance of Indulekha."

Foods & Refreshment business increased 7.9 percent to Rs 1,785 crore during April-June quarter with EBIT rising 13.2 percent, driven by double-digit growth in tea, ice cream & frozen desserts and foods businesses.

While addressing press conference, Sanjiv Mehta said he expects competition to intensify going ahead. "We are not yet in a position to say rural growth has bounced back to historic levels, but on a low base, rural has started going faster than urban growth."

He further said the market offtake is still growing between 6-6.5 percent and volume offtake is still 5 percent.