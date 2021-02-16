Hindustan Udyog Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, up 111.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in December 2020 up 111.82% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020 down 151.33% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020 down 500% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.