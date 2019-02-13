Hindustan Udyog Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore, down 25.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore in December 2018 down 25.28% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 down 137.37% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 73.05% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2017.