Hindustan Udyog Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore, down 25.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore in December 2018 down 25.28% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 down 137.37% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 73.05% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2017.
|
|Hindustan Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.87
|3.48
|6.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.87
|3.48
|6.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.09
|1.88
|2.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.10
|0.51
|0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.42
|1.27
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.26
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.81
|1.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-1.24
|0.67
|Other Income
|0.78
|2.35
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|1.10
|1.09
|Interest
|0.37
|0.36
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.75
|0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.75
|0.73
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|0.75
|0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|0.75
|0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|7.18
|7.18
|7.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|1.04
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|1.04
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|1.04
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|1.04
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited