172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hindustan-media-ventures-net-profit-falls-77-8-to-rs-4-4-crore-in-september-quarter-6021231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Media Ventures net profit falls 77.8% to Rs 4.4 crore in September quarter

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.86 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) on Monday reported a 77.8 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4.41 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.86 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 31.92 percent to Rs 131.21 crore during the period under review, against Rs 192.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company said.

Close

Its total expenses rose 17.33 percent to Rs 151.94 crore, against Rs 183.81 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20.

The company’s shares on Monday closed at Rs 50.30 on the BSE, up 1.62 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 12:06 pm

tags #Business #Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.