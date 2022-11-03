 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore, up 7.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore in September 2022 up 7.52% from Rs. 163.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2022 down 212.47% from Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.21 crore in September 2022 down 123.72% from Rs. 43.05 crore in September 2021.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 52.05 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.01% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Media Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.62 168.08 163.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.62 168.08 163.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.10 82.76 60.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 -0.33 -0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.99 43.06 38.37
Depreciation 7.38 6.84 7.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.96 72.53 61.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -39.03 -36.78 -4.27
Other Income 21.44 2.22 40.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.59 -34.56 35.77
Interest 5.20 2.91 2.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.79 -37.47 33.44
Exceptional Items -5.16 -- -1.85
P/L Before Tax -27.95 -37.47 31.59
Tax 7.40 -17.23 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.35 -20.24 31.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.35 -20.24 31.43
Equity Share Capital 73.67 73.67 73.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.80 -2.75 4.27
Diluted EPS -4.80 -2.75 4.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.80 -2.75 4.27
Diluted EPS -4.80 -2.75 4.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

