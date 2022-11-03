Hindustan Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore, up 7.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore in September 2022 up 7.52% from Rs. 163.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2022 down 212.47% from Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.21 crore in September 2022 down 123.72% from Rs. 43.05 crore in September 2021.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 52.05 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.01% over the last 12 months.