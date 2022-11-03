English
    Hindustan Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore, up 7.52% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore in September 2022 up 7.52% from Rs. 163.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2022 down 212.47% from Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.21 crore in September 2022 down 123.72% from Rs. 43.05 crore in September 2021.

    Hindustan Media shares closed at 52.05 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.01% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Media Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.62168.08163.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.62168.08163.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.1082.7660.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22-0.33-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.9943.0638.37
    Depreciation7.386.847.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.9672.5361.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.03-36.78-4.27
    Other Income21.442.2240.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.59-34.5635.77
    Interest5.202.912.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.79-37.4733.44
    Exceptional Items-5.16---1.85
    P/L Before Tax-27.95-37.4731.59
    Tax7.40-17.230.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-35.35-20.2431.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-35.35-20.2431.43
    Equity Share Capital73.6773.6773.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.80-2.754.27
    Diluted EPS-4.80-2.754.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.80-2.754.27
    Diluted EPS-4.80-2.754.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm