Hindustan Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore, up 7.52% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore in September 2022 up 7.52% from Rs. 163.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2022 down 212.47% from Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.21 crore in September 2022 down 123.72% from Rs. 43.05 crore in September 2021.
Hindustan Media shares closed at 52.05 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.01% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|175.62
|168.08
|163.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|175.62
|168.08
|163.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.10
|82.76
|60.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-0.33
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.99
|43.06
|38.37
|Depreciation
|7.38
|6.84
|7.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|83.96
|72.53
|61.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.03
|-36.78
|-4.27
|Other Income
|21.44
|2.22
|40.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.59
|-34.56
|35.77
|Interest
|5.20
|2.91
|2.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.79
|-37.47
|33.44
|Exceptional Items
|-5.16
|--
|-1.85
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.95
|-37.47
|31.59
|Tax
|7.40
|-17.23
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.35
|-20.24
|31.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.35
|-20.24
|31.43
|Equity Share Capital
|73.67
|73.67
|73.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|-2.75
|4.27
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|-2.75
|4.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|-2.75
|4.27
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|-2.75
|4.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited