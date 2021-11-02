Hindustan Media Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 163.34 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.34 crore in September 2021 up 24.49% from Rs. 131.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2021 up 567.3% from Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.05 crore in September 2021 up 212.41% from Rs. 13.78 crore in September 2020.

Hindustan Media EPS has increased to Rs. 4.27 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2020.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 76.90 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.96% returns over the last 6 months and 56.94% over the last 12 months.