Hindustan Media Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore, down 31.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore in September 2020 down 31.92% from Rs. 192.74 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2020 down 77.1% from Rs. 20.57 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.78 crore in September 2020 down 72.19% from Rs. 49.55 crore in September 2019.
Hindustan Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.80 in September 2019.
Hindustan Media shares closed at 50.15 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -31.44% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|131.21
|89.88
|192.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|131.21
|89.88
|192.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.53
|32.87
|68.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|0.93
|0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.99
|36.87
|31.79
|Depreciation
|7.78
|7.89
|8.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.78
|45.89
|71.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.11
|-34.57
|11.52
|Other Income
|24.11
|49.42
|29.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.00
|14.85
|40.81
|Interest
|2.62
|2.60
|2.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.38
|12.25
|38.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.38
|12.25
|38.32
|Tax
|-1.33
|0.53
|17.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.71
|11.72
|20.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.71
|11.72
|20.57
|Equity Share Capital
|73.67
|73.67
|73.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|1.59
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|1.59
|2.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|1.59
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|1.59
|2.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm