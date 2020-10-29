Hindustan Media Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore, down 31.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore in September 2020 down 31.92% from Rs. 192.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2020 down 77.1% from Rs. 20.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.78 crore in September 2020 down 72.19% from Rs. 49.55 crore in September 2019.

Hindustan Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.80 in September 2019.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 50.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.30% returns over the last 6 months and -31.74% over the last 12 months.