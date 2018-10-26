Hindustan Media Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 205.74 crore, down 2.44% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 205.74 crore in September 2018 down 2.44% from Rs. 210.89 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.05 crore in September 2018 down 70.23% from Rs. 43.83 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.72 crore in September 2018 down 54.81% from Rs. 65.76 crore in September 2017.

Hindustan Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.97 in September 2017.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 138.55 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -39.79% returns over the last 6 months and -42.51% over the last 12 months.