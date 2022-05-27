 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.21 crore, up 21.92% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 197.21 crore in March 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 161.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022 down 92.81% from Rs. 22.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2022 down 52.57% from Rs. 39.30 crore in March 2021.

Hindustan Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2021.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 59.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.12% returns over the last 6 months and -38.50% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Media Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 197.21 199.72 161.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 197.21 199.72 161.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.79 69.47 51.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.34 0.20 -0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.42 37.26 26.10
Depreciation 6.83 7.03 7.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.57 66.17 58.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.26 19.59 18.18
Other Income 5.55 12.91 13.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.81 32.50 31.83
Interest 2.94 2.10 1.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.87 30.40 30.17
Exceptional Items -1.66 -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.21 30.40 30.17
Tax 5.59 -1.75 7.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.62 32.15 22.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.62 32.15 22.54
Equity Share Capital 73.67 73.67 73.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 4.36 3.06
Diluted EPS 0.22 4.36 3.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 4.36 3.06
Diluted EPS 0.22 4.36 3.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022
