Hindustan Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.21 crore, up 21.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.21 crore in March 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 161.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022 down 92.81% from Rs. 22.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2022 down 52.57% from Rs. 39.30 crore in March 2021.

Hindustan Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2021.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 59.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.12% returns over the last 6 months and -38.50% over the last 12 months.