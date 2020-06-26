Hindustan Media Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 176.61 crore, down 17.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.61 crore in March 2020 down 17.07% from Rs. 212.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.62 crore in March 2020 up 67.5% from Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.02 crore in March 2020 up 20.98% from Rs. 38.04 crore in March 2019.

Hindustan Media EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2019.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 51.40 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.71% returns over the last 6 months and -46.96% over the last 12 months.