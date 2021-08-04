Hindustan Media Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 108.93 crore, up 21.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.93 crore in June 2021 up 21.19% from Rs. 89.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.64 crore in June 2021 down 284.64% from Rs. 11.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2021 down 152.55% from Rs. 22.74 crore in June 2020.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 88.90 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.47% returns over the last 6 months and 93.47% over the last 12 months.