Hindustan Media Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 217.94 crore, down 3.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.94 crore in June 2019 down 3.8% from Rs. 226.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.67 crore in June 2019 up 200.53% from Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.29 crore in June 2019 up 105.06% from Rs. 27.45 crore in June 2018.

Hindustan Media EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2018.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 81.95 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.41% returns over the last 6 months and -50.54% over the last 12 months.