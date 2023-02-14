 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindustan Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.57 crore, down 9.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 181.57 crore in December 2022 down 9.09% from Rs. 199.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 105.29% from Rs. 32.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.93 crore in December 2022 down 74.88% from Rs. 39.53 crore in December 2021.

Hindustan Media Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 181.57 175.62 199.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 181.57 175.62 199.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.84 83.10 69.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.22 0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.04 39.99 37.26
Depreciation 9.19 7.38 7.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.14 83.96 66.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.67 -39.03 19.59
Other Income 24.41 21.44 12.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.74 -17.59 32.50
Interest 6.02 5.20 2.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.28 -22.79 30.40
Exceptional Items -- -5.16 --
P/L Before Tax -5.28 -27.95 30.40
Tax -3.58 7.40 -1.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.70 -35.35 32.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.70 -35.35 32.15
Equity Share Capital 73.67 73.67 73.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -4.80 4.36
Diluted EPS -0.23 -4.80 4.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -4.80 4.36
Diluted EPS -0.23 -4.80 4.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited