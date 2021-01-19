MARKET NEWS

Hindustan Media Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 162.59 crore, down 22.01% Y-o-Y

January 19, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 162.59 crore in December 2020 down 22.01% from Rs. 208.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.68 crore in December 2020 up 9.18% from Rs. 32.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.89 crore in December 2020 down 13.49% from Rs. 57.67 crore in December 2019.

Hindustan Media EPS has increased to Rs. 4.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.44 in December 2019.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 55.70 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.10% returns over the last 6 months and -29.09% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Media Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations162.59131.21208.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations162.59131.21208.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials48.0040.5371.01
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.24-0.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.0431.9930.54
Depreciation7.307.788.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses60.3268.7876.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.92-18.1121.98
Other Income31.6724.1127.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.596.0049.49
Interest1.822.622.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.773.3847.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax40.773.3847.14
Tax5.09-1.3314.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.684.7132.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.684.7132.68
Equity Share Capital73.6773.6773.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.840.644.44
Diluted EPS4.840.644.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.840.644.44
Diluted EPS4.840.644.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 19, 2021 04:11 pm

