Hindustan Media Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 162.59 crore, down 22.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.59 crore in December 2020 down 22.01% from Rs. 208.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.68 crore in December 2020 up 9.18% from Rs. 32.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.89 crore in December 2020 down 13.49% from Rs. 57.67 crore in December 2019.

Hindustan Media EPS has increased to Rs. 4.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.44 in December 2019.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 56.05 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.81% returns over the last 6 months and -28.64% over the last 12 months.