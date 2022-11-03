English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindustan Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore, up 7.52% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore in September 2022 up 7.52% from Rs. 163.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.32 crore in September 2022 down 190.86% from Rs. 31.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.49 crore in September 2022 down 124.89% from Rs. 42.15 crore in September 2021.

    Hindustan Media shares closed at 52.05 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.01% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Media Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.62168.08163.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.62168.08163.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.1082.7660.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22-0.33-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.9943.0638.37
    Depreciation7.657.117.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.1672.7261.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.50-37.24-4.92
    Other Income21.361.8739.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.14-35.3734.60
    Interest5.202.912.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.34-38.2832.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.34-38.2832.27
    Tax7.40-17.230.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.74-21.0532.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.74-21.0532.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.42-0.12-0.94
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-28.32-21.1731.17
    Equity Share Capital73.6773.6773.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.84-2.874.23
    Diluted EPS-3.84-2.874.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.84-2.874.23
    Diluted EPS-3.84-2.874.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Media #Hindustan Media Ventures #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm