Hindustan Media Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.75 crore, down 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.75 crore in March 2021 down 8.41% from Rs. 176.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.10 crore in March 2021 down 18.66% from Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.83 crore in March 2021 down 15.62% from Rs. 46.02 crore in March 2020.

Hindustan Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.52 in March 2020.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 94.70 on June 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.44% returns over the last 6 months and 127.10% over the last 12 months.