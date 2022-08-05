 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Media Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.08 crore, up 54.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 168.08 crore in June 2022 up 54.3% from Rs. 108.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.17 crore in June 2022 up 10.3% from Rs. 23.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.26 crore in June 2022 down 127.35% from Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2021.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 55.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.29% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Media Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 168.08 197.21 108.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 168.08 197.21 108.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.76 67.79 45.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 0.34 -0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.06 38.42 38.26
Depreciation 7.11 7.10 7.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.72 77.78 58.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.24 5.78 -40.94
Other Income 1.87 5.15 20.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.37 10.93 -20.31
Interest 2.91 2.94 2.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -38.28 7.99 -22.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.28 7.99 -22.32
Tax -17.23 5.59 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.05 2.40 -22.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.05 2.40 -22.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 -0.33 -1.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -21.17 2.07 -23.60
Equity Share Capital 73.67 73.67 73.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.87 0.28 -3.20
Diluted EPS -2.87 0.28 -3.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.87 0.28 -3.20
Diluted EPS -2.87 0.28 -3.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:10 pm
