Hindustan Media Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.08 crore, up 54.3% Y-o-Y
August 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.08 crore in June 2022 up 54.3% from Rs. 108.93 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.17 crore in June 2022 up 10.3% from Rs. 23.60 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.26 crore in June 2022 down 127.35% from Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2021.
Hindustan Media shares closed at 55.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.29% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.08
|197.21
|108.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.08
|197.21
|108.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|82.76
|67.79
|45.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.33
|0.34
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.06
|38.42
|38.26
|Depreciation
|7.11
|7.10
|7.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.72
|77.78
|58.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.24
|5.78
|-40.94
|Other Income
|1.87
|5.15
|20.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.37
|10.93
|-20.31
|Interest
|2.91
|2.94
|2.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.28
|7.99
|-22.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.28
|7.99
|-22.32
|Tax
|-17.23
|5.59
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.05
|2.40
|-22.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.05
|2.40
|-22.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|-0.33
|-1.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.17
|2.07
|-23.60
|Equity Share Capital
|73.67
|73.67
|73.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|0.28
|-3.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|0.28
|-3.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|0.28
|-3.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|0.28
|-3.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited