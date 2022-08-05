Hindustan Media Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.08 crore, up 54.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.08 crore in June 2022 up 54.3% from Rs. 108.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.17 crore in June 2022 up 10.3% from Rs. 23.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.26 crore in June 2022 down 127.35% from Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2021.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 55.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.29% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months.