Hindustan Media Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 108.93 crore, up 21.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.93 crore in June 2021 up 21.19% from Rs. 89.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.60 crore in June 2021 down 329.57% from Rs. 10.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2021 down 155.47% from Rs. 22.41 crore in June 2020.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 88.90 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.47% returns over the last 6 months and 93.47% over the last 12 months.