Hindustan Media Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 199.72 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.72 crore in December 2021 up 22.84% from Rs. 162.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.95 crore in December 2021 down 9.71% from Rs. 34.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.79 crore in December 2021 down 21.48% from Rs. 49.40 crore in December 2020.

Hindustan Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.65 in December 2020.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 72.95 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.37% returns over the last 6 months and 37.90% over the last 12 months.