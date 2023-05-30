Hindustan Housi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, up 59.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in March 2023 up 59.66% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 66.41% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 61.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

Hindustan Housi EPS has increased to Rs. 189.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 113.92 in March 2022.