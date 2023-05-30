Hindustan Housi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, up 59.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Housing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in March 2023 up 59.66% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 66.41% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 61.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.
Hindustan Housi EPS has increased to Rs. 189.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 113.92 in March 2022.
|Hindustan Housing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.78
|1.51
|1.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.78
|1.51
|1.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.64
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.81
|0.44
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.35
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.19
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.55
|0.37
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.53
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.65
|0.53
|0.35
|Tax
|0.19
|0.10
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.46
|0.43
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.46
|0.43
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|189.59
|177.15
|113.92
|Diluted EPS
|189.59
|177.15
|113.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|189.59
|177.15
|113.92
|Diluted EPS
|189.59
|177.15
|113.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited