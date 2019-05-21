Hindustan Housi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 11.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2019 up 11.19% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 down 39.27% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 down 25.37% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2018.

Hindustan Housi EPS has decreased to Rs. 130.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 215.00 in March 2018.