Hindustan Housi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 11.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Housing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2019 up 11.19% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 down 39.27% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 down 25.37% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2018.
Hindustan Housi EPS has decreased to Rs. 130.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 215.00 in March 2018.
|
|Hindustan Housing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|1.15
|0.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|1.15
|0.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.07
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.51
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.35
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.23
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.16
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.39
|0.64
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.37
|0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.42
|0.37
|0.62
|Tax
|0.10
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.32
|0.35
|0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.32
|0.35
|0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|130.82
|142.85
|215.00
|Diluted EPS
|130.82
|142.85
|215.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|130.82
|142.85
|215.00
|Diluted EPS
|130.82
|142.85
|215.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited