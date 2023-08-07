Hindustan Housi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in June 2023 up 16.1% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 up 117.15% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2023 up 95.12% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

Hindustan Housi EPS has increased to Rs. 244.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 112.52 in June 2022.