Hindustan Housi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 21.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Housing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2022 up 21.02% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 14.58% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021.
Hindustan Housi EPS has decreased to Rs. 112.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 124.42 in June 2021.
|
|Hindustan Housing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.36
|1.11
|1.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.36
|1.11
|1.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.47
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.33
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.25
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.12
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.37
|0.42
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.35
|0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.32
|0.35
|0.40
|Tax
|0.05
|0.07
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.27
|0.28
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.27
|0.28
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|112.52
|113.92
|124.42
|Diluted EPS
|112.52
|113.92
|124.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|112.52
|113.92
|124.42
|Diluted EPS
|112.52
|113.92
|124.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited