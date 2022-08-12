Hindustan Housi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 21.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2022 up 21.02% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 14.58% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021.

Hindustan Housi EPS has decreased to Rs. 112.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 124.42 in June 2021.