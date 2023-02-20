Hindustan Housi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, up 10.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Housing Company are:Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in December 2022 up 10.81% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 4.97% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.
Hindustan Housi EPS has increased to Rs. 177.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 168.77 in December 2021.
|Hindustan Housing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.51
|1.33
|1.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.51
|1.33
|1.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.49
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.49
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.27
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.75
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|1.02
|0.55
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.53
|1.01
|0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.53
|1.01
|0.54
|Tax
|0.10
|0.24
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.43
|0.76
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.43
|0.76
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|177.15
|315.99
|168.77
|Diluted EPS
|177.15
|315.99
|168.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|177.15
|315.99
|168.77
|Diluted EPS
|177.15
|315.99
|168.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited