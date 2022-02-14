Hindustan Housi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 18.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in December 2021 up 18.88% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 10.41% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 down 3.17% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020.

Hindustan Housi EPS has increased to Rs. 168.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 152.87 in December 2020.