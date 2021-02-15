Hindustan Housi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 0.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in December 2020 down 0.65% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 down 11% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

Hindustan Housi EPS has decreased to Rs. 152.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 171.73 in December 2019.