Time to reset economy

Earnings
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Housi Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Housing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in December 2019 up 0.46% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019 up 20.22% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019 up 40% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018.

Hindustan Housi EPS has increased to Rs. 171.73 in December 2019 from Rs. 142.85 in December 2018.

 

Hindustan Housing Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1.151.031.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.151.031.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.390.390.51
Depreciation0.090.120.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.330.370.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.150.23
Other Income0.200.290.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.440.39
Interest0.020.020.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.520.420.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.520.420.37
Tax0.100.060.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.420.360.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.420.360.35
Equity Share Capital0.060.060.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS171.73148.88142.85
Diluted EPS171.73148.88142.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS171.73148.88142.85
Diluted EPS171.73148.88142.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Housi #Hindustan Housing Company #Miscellaneous #Results

