Hindustan Housi Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in December 2019 up 0.46% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019 up 20.22% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019 up 40% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018.

Hindustan Housi EPS has increased to Rs. 171.73 in December 2019 from Rs. 142.85 in December 2018.