Hindustan Housi Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Housing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in December 2019 up 0.46% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019 up 20.22% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019 up 40% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018.
Hindustan Housi EPS has increased to Rs. 171.73 in December 2019 from Rs. 142.85 in December 2018.
|Hindustan Housing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.15
|1.03
|1.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.15
|1.03
|1.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.39
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.12
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.37
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.15
|0.23
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.29
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|0.44
|0.39
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.42
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.52
|0.42
|0.37
|Tax
|0.10
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.42
|0.36
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.42
|0.36
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|171.73
|148.88
|142.85
|Diluted EPS
|171.73
|148.88
|142.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|171.73
|148.88
|142.85
|Diluted EPS
|171.73
|148.88
|142.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am