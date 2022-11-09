 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindustan Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 597.03 crore, up 28.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 597.03 crore in September 2022 up 28.2% from Rs. 465.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.94 crore in September 2022 up 47.3% from Rs. 11.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.20 crore in September 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 28.29 crore in September 2021.

Hindustan Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in September 2021.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 480.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.38% returns over the last 6 months and 25.84% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 597.03 564.74 465.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 597.03 564.74 465.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 527.03 479.84 408.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.30 1.26 2.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.76 11.15 -6.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.56 11.01 9.04
Depreciation 7.38 7.16 5.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.14 28.31 24.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.38 26.01 21.55
Other Income 1.44 1.10 1.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.82 27.11 22.93
Interest 6.84 5.68 5.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.98 21.42 17.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.98 21.42 17.68
Tax 6.04 7.52 6.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.94 13.90 11.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.94 13.90 11.50
Equity Share Capital 22.55 22.55 21.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 1.23 5.43
Diluted EPS 1.50 1.23 5.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 1.23 5.43
Diluted EPS 1.50 1.23 5.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Hindustan Foods #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:48 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.