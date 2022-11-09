Hindustan Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 597.03 crore, up 28.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 597.03 crore in September 2022 up 28.2% from Rs. 465.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.94 crore in September 2022 up 47.3% from Rs. 11.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.20 crore in September 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 28.29 crore in September 2021.

Hindustan Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in September 2021.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 480.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.38% returns over the last 6 months and 25.84% over the last 12 months.