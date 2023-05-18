Hindustan Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 594.86 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 594.86 crore in March 2023 up 5.84% from Rs. 562.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2023 up 12.11% from Rs. 14.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.77 crore in March 2023 up 22.97% from Rs. 32.34 crore in March 2022.

Hindustan Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.46 in March 2022.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 582.80 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.15% returns over the last 6 months and 60.14% over the last 12 months.