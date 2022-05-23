 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindustan Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.03 crore, up 16.53% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 562.03 crore in March 2022 up 16.53% from Rs. 482.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.56 crore in March 2022 up 29.13% from Rs. 11.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.34 crore in March 2022 up 21.99% from Rs. 26.51 crore in March 2021.

Hindustan Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 6.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.32 in March 2021.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 1,909.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.96% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 562.03 522.00 482.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 562.03 522.00 482.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 505.49 455.61 425.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.18 2.95 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.09 1.96 -1.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.58 8.96 8.19
Depreciation 5.89 5.33 4.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.76 23.79 24.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.22 23.40 21.04
Other Income 1.23 1.41 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.45 24.81 22.06
Interest 4.41 5.34 4.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.04 19.47 17.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.04 19.47 17.63
Tax 7.48 6.76 6.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.56 12.71 11.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.56 12.71 11.28
Equity Share Capital 22.55 21.20 21.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.46 6.00 5.32
Diluted EPS 6.46 6.00 5.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.46 6.00 5.32
Diluted EPS 6.46 6.00 5.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Hindustan Foods #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.