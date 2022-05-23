Hindustan Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.03 crore, up 16.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 562.03 crore in March 2022 up 16.53% from Rs. 482.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.56 crore in March 2022 up 29.13% from Rs. 11.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.34 crore in March 2022 up 21.99% from Rs. 26.51 crore in March 2021.

Hindustan Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 6.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.32 in March 2021.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 1,909.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.96% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.