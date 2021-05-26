Hindustan Foods Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 482.31 crore, up 94.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 482.31 crore in March 2021 up 94.75% from Rs. 247.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.28 crore in March 2021 up 58.62% from Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.51 crore in March 2021 up 49.6% from Rs. 17.72 crore in March 2020.

Hindustan Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.43 in March 2020.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 2,409.80 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 173.30% returns over the last 6 months and 388.70% over the last 12 months.