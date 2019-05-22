Hindustan Foods Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.96 crore, up 31.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.96 crore in March 2019 up 31.84% from Rs. 63.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2019 down 20.39% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2019 up 14.71% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2018.

Hindustan Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.18 in March 2018.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 404.95 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given 31.43% returns over the last 6 months and 26.53% over the last 12 months.