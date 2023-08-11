English
    Hindustan Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 533.89 crore, down 5.46% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 533.89 crore in June 2023 down 5.46% from Rs. 564.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.79 crore in June 2023 up 27.95% from Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.00 crore in June 2023 up 7.97% from Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022.

    Hindustan Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

    Hindustan Foods shares closed at 571.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.54% over the last 12 months.

    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations533.89594.86564.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations533.89594.86564.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials466.44522.42479.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.001.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.42-8.1111.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6611.7811.01
    Depreciation7.777.357.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.6630.5428.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7830.8726.01
    Other Income1.451.551.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2332.4227.11
    Interest7.226.985.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.0125.4521.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.0125.4521.42
    Tax4.239.127.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.7916.3213.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.7916.3213.90
    Equity Share Capital22.5522.5522.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.581.451.23
    Diluted EPS1.581.451.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.581.451.23
    Diluted EPS1.581.451.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:44 pm

