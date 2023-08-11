Hindustan Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 533.89 crore, down 5.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.89 crore in June 2023 down 5.46% from Rs. 564.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.79 crore in June 2023 up 27.95% from Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.00 crore in June 2023 up 7.97% from Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022.

Hindustan Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 571.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.54% over the last 12 months.