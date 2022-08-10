Hindustan Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.74 crore, up 23.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 564.74 crore in June 2022 up 23.57% from Rs. 457.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2022 up 24.9% from Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022 up 27.73% from Rs. 26.83 crore in June 2021.

Hindustan Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.25 in June 2021.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 418.95 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.73% returns over the last 6 months and 9.81% over the last 12 months.