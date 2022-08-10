 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.74 crore, up 23.57% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 564.74 crore in June 2022 up 23.57% from Rs. 457.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2022 up 24.9% from Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022 up 27.73% from Rs. 26.83 crore in June 2021.

Hindustan Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.25 in June 2021.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 418.95 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.73% returns over the last 6 months and 9.81% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 564.74 562.03 457.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 564.74 562.03 457.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 479.84 505.49 415.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.26 3.18 2.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.15 -15.09 -16.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.01 9.58 9.01
Depreciation 7.16 5.89 4.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.31 27.76 20.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.01 25.22 21.01
Other Income 1.10 1.23 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.11 26.45 21.93
Interest 5.68 4.41 4.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.42 22.04 17.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.42 22.04 17.15
Tax 7.52 7.48 6.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.90 14.56 11.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.90 14.56 11.13
Equity Share Capital 22.55 22.55 21.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 6.46 5.25
Diluted EPS 1.23 6.46 5.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 6.46 5.25
Diluted EPS 1.23 6.46 5.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
