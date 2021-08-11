Hindustan Foods Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 457.02 crore, up 126.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 457.02 crore in June 2021 up 126.37% from Rs. 201.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2021 up 159.75% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.83 crore in June 2021 up 78.27% from Rs. 15.05 crore in June 2020.

Hindustan Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.02 in June 2020.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 1,911.10 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.94% returns over the last 6 months and 166.56% over the last 12 months.