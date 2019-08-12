Hindustan Foods Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 77.67 crore, up 75.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.67 crore in June 2019 up 75.82% from Rs. 44.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2019 up 26.35% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2019 up 64.55% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2018.

Hindustan Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2018.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 380.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 11.44% returns over the last 6 months and -0.50% over the last 12 months.