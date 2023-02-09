Hindustan Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 626.57 crore, up 20.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 626.57 crore in December 2022 up 20.03% from Rs. 522.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2022 up 36.5% from Rs. 12.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.07 crore in December 2022 up 36.26% from Rs. 30.14 crore in December 2021.