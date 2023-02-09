 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 626.57 crore, up 20.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 626.57 crore in December 2022 up 20.03% from Rs. 522.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2022 up 36.5% from Rs. 12.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.07 crore in December 2022 up 36.26% from Rs. 30.14 crore in December 2021.

Hindustan Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 626.57 597.03 522.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 626.57 597.03 522.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 558.57 527.03 455.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.24 0.30 2.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.60 -4.76 1.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.82 10.56 8.96
Depreciation 7.40 7.38 5.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.63 28.14 23.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.51 28.38 23.40
Other Income 1.16 1.44 1.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.67 29.82 24.81
Interest 7.10 6.84 5.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.57 22.98 19.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.57 22.98 19.47
Tax 9.22 6.04 6.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.35 16.94 12.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.35 16.94 12.71
Equity Share Capital 22.55 22.55 21.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 1.50 6.00
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.50 6.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 1.50 6.00
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.50 6.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
