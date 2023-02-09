English
    Hindustan Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 626.57 crore, up 20.03% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 626.57 crore in December 2022 up 20.03% from Rs. 522.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2022 up 36.5% from Rs. 12.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.07 crore in December 2022 up 36.26% from Rs. 30.14 crore in December 2021.

    Hindustan Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations626.57597.03522.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations626.57597.03522.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials558.57527.03455.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.240.302.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.60-4.761.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.8210.568.96
    Depreciation7.407.385.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.6328.1423.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5128.3823.40
    Other Income1.161.441.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6729.8224.81
    Interest7.106.845.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.5722.9819.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.5722.9819.47
    Tax9.226.046.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.3516.9412.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.3516.9412.71
    Equity Share Capital22.5522.5521.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.506.00
    Diluted EPS1.531.506.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.506.00
    Diluted EPS1.531.506.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited