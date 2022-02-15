Hindustan Foods Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 522.00 crore, up 36.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 522.00 crore in December 2021 up 36.04% from Rs. 383.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.71 crore in December 2021 up 1.19% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.14 crore in December 2021 up 34.49% from Rs. 22.41 crore in December 2020.

Hindustan Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.93 in December 2020.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 1,881.70 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.63% returns over the last 6 months and 1.34% over the last 12 months.