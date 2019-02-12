Hindustan Foods Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.72 crore, up 112.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.72 crore in December 2018 up 112.88% from Rs. 26.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2018 up 202.68% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2018 up 141.22% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2017.

Hindustan Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2017.

Hindustan Foods shares closed at 341.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.66% returns over the last 6 months and -22.93% over the last 12 months.